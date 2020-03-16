|
Derald "Shine" John MacDonald
Wausau - Derald "Shine" MacDonald, died peacefully March 13, 2020, at Colonial Manor under Aspirus Hospice Care, following a struggle with dementia.
Shine was born June 12, 1926 to the late Archie and Johanna (Goetz) MacDonald in Wausau. After high school, he served his country in the Army from 1944-1946. He was discharged at rank of Sargent, earning a victory medal and two bronze stars. He married Ruth Spatz on Sept. 22, 1984. at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.
In his younger years, he played softball and bowled for many years and many teams. Shine and Ruth had many life-long friends. They enjoyed the cottage and traveling as well as fishing. Shine fished his whole life and had many "secret" fishing spots on Lake Nokomis. He worked for his family grocery store, Mac's Self Serve on the corner of 6th Ave and Maple St. Later, he worked 14 years for Palace Clothiers. In 1988, he started at Baseman's. He worked there into his 80's.
He is survived by his sister, Conradine "Connie" Seidl, Wausau; brother, John MacDonald, Madison; step-children, Barbara (Robert) Baneck, Wausau; Bruce Spatz, Annapolis, MD; step-grandchildren, Kristen (Robert) Wurth, Robert W. Baneck, Dianna Essex; three step-great grandchildren and two step great-great grandchildren; brother in law, John Niebergall; along with many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and brothers, Milton, Marlund, and Bertell.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street. Military Honors will be performed during a committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, following the visitation. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church of St. Anne, 710 N. Sixth Ave., Wausau, WI 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020