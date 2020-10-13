Diana "Jane" McGivern
Wausau - Diana "Jane" McGivern, 81, Wausau, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday October 11, 2020 at UW Hospital Madison.
She was born February 22, 1939 in Marshfield, daughter of the late Vernel "Bill" and Emily (Meyers) Mitchell. On December 3, 1955 she married Michael McGivern at St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque, Iowa.
For many years, Diana worked in the meat department of the original 29 Super Foods in Wausau, moving into the new store as time went by. As a longtime member of Holy Name Parish, Diana enjoyed baking cakes for the Annual Fun Days. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and they went on several bus tours with friends. They visited places including Branson, New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, California, Hawaii, and Nicaragua. Above all, Diana loved spending time with family, especially during the holidays, cooking big family meals. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for her grandchildren through the years.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, Michael; four children, Vernon (Sheila) McGivern, Wausau, Ronald (Candice) McGivern, Hatley, Ed (Cindy) McGivern, Marathon, Kathy (Clemente Luquez) McGivern, Wausau; grandchildren, Bianca (Torey) Boettcher, Jered (Julie) McGivern, Megan (Ryan) Ullenbrauck, Jenna McGivern, Mallory McGivern, Joshua McGivern, Michael Luquez, Kamila Luquez; great grandchildren, Keegan and Maxwell McGivern, Tanner and Mason Ullenbrauck.
Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Mitchell.
Funeral services are pending.
