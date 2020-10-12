Diana Rae Schira



Mosinee - Diana Rae Schira, 56, passed away on September 29, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin after a 4 year battle with aggressive cancer. She was born in Wausau on April 27, 1964, the daughter of the late Ray Deckelman and Alice (Haasl) Deckelman. Diana was a 1982 graduate of Wausau West High School, a 1986 graduate of UW-Madison with honors, and a 1989 graduate of Marquette Law School. She was a lawyer in Marathon County, helping others for over 30 years. She especially enjoyed the work she did for special needs people and the elderly, always willing to reach out to take care of the many who needed it.



Diana met and married Jeff Schira in 1992. They had 4 exceptional and remarkable children, Rae (Syd), Hazel, Iris, and Maximos. Their mom would stop at nothing to take care of them. She taught them her love of a good swim on a beautiful day and the endless places to travel to experience everything she could share with them. She always found a way. She carried us all on her mighty shoulders proud of the load she could carry; she was our Wonder Woman. Everything mom did was for her family.



Mom died after battling hypermetabolic metastatic breast cancer for just over 4 years. She had annual mammograms, regular checks and ultra sounds, but by the time her disease was found it had spread too far from which to recover. She fought a valiant fight, submitting to every form of treatment. She taught us how tough someone can be and got the most out of everyday.



Mom was so festive, welcoming every holiday with gusto, decorating our place even though no one could see it but us. She gave us everything she had and more. The world just lost an incredible gift, a gift that she said we will all carry with us, as she will be in our dreams and we will be in hers for all eternity.



She is survived by her four children, Jeff Schira, a brother Steven (Crystal) Deckelman, Menominee, and a brother Skip Liljedahl, Olympia, Washington. Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Michels, Dr. Ciara O'Sullivan, and the House of the Dove for caring for mom while she combatted her disease. As mom would say, all things, good and bad, must come to an end. There will be a celebration of Diana's life in the summer of 2021, where we will also celebrate the life of Ray Deckelman, who passed a week earlier than mom. The two were inseparable and even in death could not be apart. Love you mama and grandpa.









