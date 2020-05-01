|
Diane Bartell
Wausau - Diane Bartell, 87, was received into the open waiting arms of the Lord at 10:02 p.m. Monday April 27, 2020. She came into this world the same way she left—laughing and singing, laughing and singing.
She was born December 2, 1932, in the small town of Tipp City, Ohio, graduated from high school and attended college where she met the love of her life, her husband, Paul, whom she married December 27, 1952. They raised two boys in Northcentral Wisconsin, who were their pride and joy.
Diane and Paul opened a small service-based company focused on printing services, telephone answering service and temporary help services. Through their hard work and dedication, the small company flourished and continued to be operated by their sons. Diane was a long time Rotarian, and loved what Rotary stood for. She was a Paul Harris Fellow.
She possessed a positive spark and a smile she shared so freely—always with a word of encouragement for anyone. The compassion she possessed was evident to everyone she came in contact with, as she would make them feel special and uplifted. To give perspective into Diane, there was a fellow high school classmate who was not able to pursue his dream of entering medical school due to the high cost. Diane helped raise money for this classmate who eventually earned his medical degree and ended up serving patients of Tipp City Ohio his entire career.
Even though Diane never really lost that Southern Ohio country girl, she was a Badger through and through. She loved watching her Badgers, and was for decades a booster and season ticket holder.
Survivors include her two sons, Brad Bartell, Wausau; Bruce (Melinda) Bartell, Mosinee; a sister, Joanne Heckmann, Tipp City, Ohio; a brother, Sam (Pat) Grim, West Milton, Ohio. Along with all past employees of the company she and Paul were so blessed to have, she considered them as part of her family. Besides her parents and husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Grim.
Private Graveside services were held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Memorials may be sent to; The Diane Bartell Memorial, c/o Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020