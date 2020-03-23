Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Melby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane C. Melby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane C. Melby Obituary
Diane C. Melby

Wausau - Diane C. Melby, 75, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.

She was born May 23, 1944 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Clarence and Norma (Melcher) Greene.

Diane enjoyed playing games online, trips to the casino, fishing and above all spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Brad Melby and Denise Pate; grandchildren, Jeremy Gross Sr., (Matika Gross) Tyler, Lena and Aiden Melby; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Gross Jr., Jelynn Gross and Yesina Gross. Several nieces Shawn Wojnowski, Michelle, Leanna, Tammy, Theresa Warthan, and nephew Alan Baier.

She was preceded in death by her significant other, Arthur Derouin, her beloved son Bryan Melby and her parents, Clarence and Norma (Melcher) Greene.

Per Diane's wishes there will be no services

In the midst of our loss, the Melby family thanks all friends and loved ones that were dear to Diane. We appreciate all of your love and support.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now