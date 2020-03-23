|
|
Diane C. Melby
Wausau - Diane C. Melby, 75, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.
She was born May 23, 1944 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Clarence and Norma (Melcher) Greene.
Diane enjoyed playing games online, trips to the casino, fishing and above all spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Brad Melby and Denise Pate; grandchildren, Jeremy Gross Sr., (Matika Gross) Tyler, Lena and Aiden Melby; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Gross Jr., Jelynn Gross and Yesina Gross. Several nieces Shawn Wojnowski, Michelle, Leanna, Tammy, Theresa Warthan, and nephew Alan Baier.
She was preceded in death by her significant other, Arthur Derouin, her beloved son Bryan Melby and her parents, Clarence and Norma (Melcher) Greene.
Per Diane's wishes there will be no services
In the midst of our loss, the Melby family thanks all friends and loved ones that were dear to Diane. We appreciate all of your love and support.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020