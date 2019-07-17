|
Diane J. Huber
Greenwood - Diane J. Huber (Raasch), 72, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Greenwood, IN. She was born in 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Henry and Valeria Raasch.
Husband Richard (Dr. Dick) Huber survives, along with son, John (Teresa) Retzlaff; granddaughters, Brittney and Brianna Retzlaff; sister, Mary (Roger) Brown of Wisconsin; brothers, Bill (Dee) Raasch of Wisconsin and Dan (Ann) Raasch of Utah.
Diane graduated from Newman High School in 1964 and IUPUI with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Science.
She retired from Indiana University Institute of Psychiatric Research and Larue Carter Hospital where she worked as a Psychiatric Research Nurse in the genome study of bi-polar disorder.
She was known for her cooking, baking, sewing, and quilting. She entered her baking and craft items into the state and county fairs. She was also a vendor at many craft shows, where she sold her handmade items. Above all else, she loved being a Nana to her granddaughters.
Memorial contributions in Diane's honor to the donor's , or to the Skin Cancer Foundation at 205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor New York, New York 10016 or at www.skincancer.org
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 17 to July 19, 2019