Diane M. Blume

Diane M. Blume Obituary
Diane M. Blume

Marathon - Diane M. Blume (Dirks),67, passed away in her home under hospice care on March 1st, 2020.

Diane was born on August 27th, 1952 to Oscar and Leila Dirks. She married Mark Blume on January 5th, 1991.

Later in life she went back to school to get her degree in Health and Human Services from NTC. She worked as a Counselor at Northern Valley Workshop. She enjoyed her work as well as spending time with family and friends. Diane was an avid gardener, baker and enjoyed canning pickles.

Diane is survived in death by her husband Mark Blume, two daughters Rebecca Sonntag and Amanda (Bryce) Erdman, three grandchildren RaeAnna, Jace and Grace, and her siblings, Ken (Jean) Dirks, Justine (Robert Sr.) Stolze, Ronald (Suzanne) Dirks, Nancy (Mark) Loker, Daniel Dirks, Annette (Patrick) Krautkramer, her in laws, Andrew (Nancy) Blume, Thomas (Georgine) Blume, Barbara (John) Willoughby, Linda Szymanski, Kathleen (James) Sicklinger and Joseph (Rebecca) Blume and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Leila Dirks and her son Jeremy Sonntag.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Private family services will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
