Diane M. Heinz
Diane M. Heinz, 57, Ringle, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home Monday November 30, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1963 in Wausau, daughter of Maryann (Jagler) Trzebiatowski, Pike Lake and the late Chester Trzebiatowski. On November 11, 1989 she was united in marriage to Jeff Heinz at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. He survives.
Diane was employed as a collection's specialist with Aspirus Hospital. Among her many interests, Diane's first love was the time she spent with her large family that was very close to her. Whether it was pontooning at the cottage in Harrison Hills, cooking up a homemade polish meal or other greats like her awesome Maggie's Hotdish she loved to cook and always way too much. Diane enjoyed running all the polka dances at Colonial Ballroom with Jeff and the boys, doing Polka tours to her favorite European destinations including Austria and Poland, and also Hawaii, Alaska. Along with the great cruises with various artists and The Music Connection.
Diane was very blessed with all the special friends she met through the Polka industry and they held a very special place in her heart. For the past few years, she took great pleasure in organizing the bus trips to Mollie B's Christmas Program.
Hank and Buddy, the family dogs, were always part of her daily routine and an occasional trip to the casino was a welcome break from the busyness of life.
Diane is survived by her husband, Jeff, two sons, Alex and Nicholas, her mother, Maryann Trzebiatowski, her siblings, Kathleen (Connie) Ganski, Shantytown, Norbert (Marcia) Trzebiatowski, Hatley, Donnie (Kathy) Trzebiatowski, Hatley, Aunt; Angeline Milanowski, Schofield; Mother-in-law and father-in-law, Orville and JoAnn Heinz, Wausau, brothers-in-law; Mark (Rev.Amy) Heinz, Colby, Corey (Roya) Heinz, Merrill; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many good friends.
Public visitation will be on Sunday December 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Respecting the current state of Covid concerns, the family requests that contact with them be brief to accommodate everyone attending. Diane did enjoy a party and a Celebration of Life will be held after all health restrictions are lifted and will be announced later.
The Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established and may be addressed to; The Diane Heinz Memorial Fund, c/o Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403