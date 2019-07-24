Diane Reinicke



Harshaw - Diane (Zastrow) Reinicke, 66, Harshaw, formerly of Wausau, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short, but very courageous battle with leukemia.



She was born January 6, 1953 in Wausau, daughter of the late William and Elnore (Juedes) Zastrow. On November 10, 1972, she married Russell Reinicke in Pascagoula, MS. He survives.



Family was the center of Diane's world. She loved being with her two grandchildren, spending time with family up at the lake, and shopping with her sisters. Most importantly, Diane was always there to support her family, willing to drop anything to extend a helping hand. Diane also enjoyed testing her luck at the casino and playing poker with friends. She had a creative gift, with an eye for decorating, making crafts, and growing beautiful flowers. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, unless they were losing! Diane will be remembered for her adventurous nature, always willing to try something new and living her life to the fullest.



Diane will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 46 years, Russell; three sons, Jeremy Reinicke, Minneapolis, MN, Joshua (Kristin) Reinicke, Wausau and Wade (Amber) Reinicke, Wausau; two grandchildren, Grace and Everett; five siblings, Karen Pergolski, Weston, Debbie (Russ) Wadzinski, Tomahawk, Barry (Sue) Zastrow, Wausau, Luann (Ralph) Sliwicki, Schofield and Allen (Lisa) Zastrow, Aniwa; her mother-in-law, Harriet Reinicke, Harshaw; four sisters-in-law, Peggy (Keith) Kroening, Wausau, LouAnn Reinicke, Wausau, Chris (Terry) Tress, Harshaw and Debbie Reinicke, Wausau; many special nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Billy.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George Reinicke; and two brothers-in-law, Jim and Tom Reinicke.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate.



Memorials may be directed to Diane's family for a memorial fund being established in her memory.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019