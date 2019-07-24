Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Reinicke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Reinicke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Reinicke Obituary
Diane Reinicke

Harshaw - Diane (Zastrow) Reinicke, 66, Harshaw, formerly of Wausau, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short, but very courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born January 6, 1953 in Wausau, daughter of the late William and Elnore (Juedes) Zastrow. On November 10, 1972, she married Russell Reinicke in Pascagoula, MS. He survives.

Family was the center of Diane's world. She loved being with her two grandchildren, spending time with family up at the lake, and shopping with her sisters. Most importantly, Diane was always there to support her family, willing to drop anything to extend a helping hand. Diane also enjoyed testing her luck at the casino and playing poker with friends. She had a creative gift, with an eye for decorating, making crafts, and growing beautiful flowers. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, unless they were losing! Diane will be remembered for her adventurous nature, always willing to try something new and living her life to the fullest.

Diane will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 46 years, Russell; three sons, Jeremy Reinicke, Minneapolis, MN, Joshua (Kristin) Reinicke, Wausau and Wade (Amber) Reinicke, Wausau; two grandchildren, Grace and Everett; five siblings, Karen Pergolski, Weston, Debbie (Russ) Wadzinski, Tomahawk, Barry (Sue) Zastrow, Wausau, Luann (Ralph) Sliwicki, Schofield and Allen (Lisa) Zastrow, Aniwa; her mother-in-law, Harriet Reinicke, Harshaw; four sisters-in-law, Peggy (Keith) Kroening, Wausau, LouAnn Reinicke, Wausau, Chris (Terry) Tress, Harshaw and Debbie Reinicke, Wausau; many special nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Billy.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George Reinicke; and two brothers-in-law, Jim and Tom Reinicke.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate.

Memorials may be directed to Diane's family for a memorial fund being established in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now