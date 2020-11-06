Diane Uttecht



Birnamwood - Diane Uttecht, age 71, of Birnamwood, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born in 1948, in Antigo, a daughter of Eugene and Dolores (Now) Tatro. She married Larry Uttecht on September 4, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran in Birnamwood.



She attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Phlox and graduated from Antigo High School with the class of 1967.



On March 4, 1974 she began a long career with Employers Insurance of Wausau, retiring in 2010.



She enjoyed cross-stitching, flower gardening and vacationing with her sisters every summer.



Survivors include her husband, Larry; a son, Steve (Sherry) Uttecht of Wittenberg; a granddaughter, Cassie Uttecht of Antigo; six sisters, Marcia (Ron) Zeunges of Wittenberg, Carol Lyn Tatro of Menasha, Kathy (Ed) Meier of Neenah, Nancy (Bill) Zinda of Merrill, Sheila (Mike) Pavek of Antigo and Mary Tatro of Garland, TX; two brothers, Kevin (Karen) Tatro of Deerbrook and Art (Linda) Tatro of Antigo; many nieces and nephews, Eric, Nicole, Jason, Adam, Luke, Tyler, Morgan, Stacey, Brandon and Randy; several great-nieces and nephews; and three loving cats Dixie, Jersey, and Jack.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A private family graveside service will be held in the Spring at the Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo.









