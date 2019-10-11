|
|
Dolores L. Lang
Marathon - Dolores L. Lang, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, October 10, 2019.
She was born July 12, 1926 in the town of Rietbrock, daughter of the late Otto and Ida (Rosner) Lenhard. At age 20, Dolores met Hubert at a dance at Rib River Ballroom. They were married on July 9, 1947 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2000.
Dolores enjoyed a long life of giving back to her community and others, through generous amounts of charity work and helping others in need. She always put others needs first before herself. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, the Circle of Joy, Parish Council of Catholic Women and a member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters.
Dolores was instrumental in the idea and design of the Parkview Court in Marathon, which is an apartment complex for the elderly and disabled. She was on the Board of Directors of the Marathon County Housing Association.
For 15 years, Dolores was a home health aide for the Visiting Nurse Association. She always made a point of visiting and helping anyone in need. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking. Her house was always full of delicious smells and treats galore. Dolores was also an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and lots of camping. There were countless trips to Little Arbor Vitae Lake, which was a long standing family tradition.
Dolores and Hubert loved to show their children the country, visiting many states and Canada. A highlight of traveling was a cruise to Alaska with many of the Lang family.
Dolores was devoted to her family and was most happy when they were around. Whether it was for the holidays, Marathon Fun Days with a lawn full of all the kids' tents or just random visits, her heart and arms were always open to all.
Survivors include her children, Dale Lang, Rhinelander, Jeanne (Bob) O'Neill, Wausau, Douglas Lang, Forest Lake, MN, Heidi (Marvin) Sekorski, Marathon and Amy (Ted Szymanski) Lang, Marathon. Her grandchildren, Nikki (Christian) Arneson, Heather (Jake) Box, Andy Lang, Christopher Sekorski, Kori (Neil) Monicke, Stephanie Lang and Jeremy (Heidi Price) Lang. Her great grandchildren, Deja Truax, Devin and Tanner Rodman, Chloe and Aubrey Arneson, Cierra and Bailey Dumpprope, Braiden Johnson, Zander Lang, Draven and Ryker Monicke; and one great-great grandchild, Aria Dumpprope-Hopkins. Further survived by her brother, George Lenhard, Athens and two sisters, Rita Schultz and Marian Braun, both of Wausau.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband of 54 years, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence; an infant brother, Wilfred; and one daughter-in-law, Angie Lang.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in being established in her memory.
Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
The family would like extend their heartfelt appreciation and love to Heather Ward and Adrianna Gomez and the entire care team at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon, for the outstanding compassion, support and love you gave to our mother and our family. You are her angels. We would also like thank Mary and the care team at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the exceptional care you provided.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019