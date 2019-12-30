|
|
Dolores Schueller
Edgar - Dolores Schueller, 90, Edgar passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born April 8, 1929 in the town of Cassel, daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Rodman) Skrzypcak. On October 6, 1948 she married George Schueller at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. George was the love of her life. Their devotion to each other was the true meaning of love, "until death do us part", for 65 years. It brings her family peace to know they are together again and she has no more pain.
Dolores was a homemaker, providing food and care for her family for many years, and yet she was so much more. As a devoted mother of 13 children, she instilled in them respect, honesty and her belief in God. She loved making homemade bread, a memory her family will always cherish. She was so proud of each of her children and loved them endlessly. She endured so much in her life but was so strong both inside and out. In her later years, she enjoyed reading the daily newspaper, watching EWTN and Jeopardy. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be forever loved and missed.
Survivors include her children, Ken (Nancy Schulz) Schueller, Mosinee, Kristine (Joe) Borchardt, Edgar, Carol (Wally) Jansen, Marathon, Linda (Jerry) Mroczenski, Sue (Del) Ballerstein, John Schueller, Donna (Brian) Bargender, all of Edgar, JoAnn (John) Schweitzer, Suamico, Angie (Mike) Hartnady, Edgar, Paul (Robyn) Schueller, Stratford, Cindy (Jason) Hepfler, Hudson, and Todd (Jennifer) Schueller, Mosinee; son-in-law, Dennis Borchardt, Woodbury, MN; 35 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, her siblings, Lillian Burish, Weston and Marvin (Kathy) Skrzypcak, Edgar and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, George, one daughter, Mary Borchardt and her siblings, Alex, Louis and Cecilia Skrzypcak.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Dolores by Jeannie, Kaye, Ruth, Kim, Heather, Debra and Chris.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar, WI. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. The Funeral Mass will be at noon, Friday, January 3, 2020 with Rev. Jesse Burish and Rev. Thomas Huff concelebrating the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or School, PO Box 35, Edgar, WI 54426.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020