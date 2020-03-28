Services
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Florian Saint Agnes Marathon County Facebook page and Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Zblewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Zblewski


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Zblewski Obituary
Dolores Zblewski

Birnamwood - Dolores Zblewski, 85 of Birnamwood, formerly of Hatley, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Cloverleaf Terrace, Birnamwood under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

She was born on December 7, 1934, in Shantytown, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Sikorski) Kurszewski.

On October 13, 1952, Dolores was united in marriage to Roman Zblewski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2016.

Dolores worked at Marathon Electric, Marathon Battery, Spitfire Griddle, and Rustick Inn. She also enjoyed working on the family farm. Dolores loved playing cards and cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of St. Florians Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.

Survivors include her children, Daryl (Patti) Zblewski of Elderon, Cheryl (Jon) Giguere, of West DePere, Keith (Darci) Zblewski of Rochester, MN and Dean (Kathy) Zblewski of Hatley; daughter-in-law, Janice Zblewski of Gurnee, IL; sister-in-law, Elsie Hytry; grandchildren, Sara (Joe) Leonard, Caleb (Cassie) Zblewski, Lindsey (Erik) Escobar, Justin (Abby) Giguere, Matthew Giguere, Zachary (sp friend Lila Chavez) Zblewski, Stephanie (sp friend Brendan Davis) Zblewski, Nick Zblewski, Haley and Chelsea Zblewski, Alissa (Eric) Brown, Payton (sp friend Dilan Brabender) Zblewski and Calvin Zblewski; great-grandchildren, Emilee and Lily Leonard, Carson and Coralee Zblewski, Erik Tommy Escobar and Giovanni Escobar, and Skylar and Ruby Brown.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; parents; a son Mark, her ten sibilings, and several sisters and brothers-in-laws.

Due to the statewide mandate, the family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Florian Catholic Church Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. There will be a celebration of Dolores' life at a later date. There will be a livestream of the Funeral Mass at Saint Florian Saint Agnes Marathon County Facebook page and Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Florians Catholic Church or Cloverleaf Terrace.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
Download Now