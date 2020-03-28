|
|
Dolores Zblewski
Birnamwood - Dolores Zblewski, 85 of Birnamwood, formerly of Hatley, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Cloverleaf Terrace, Birnamwood under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.
She was born on December 7, 1934, in Shantytown, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Sikorski) Kurszewski.
On October 13, 1952, Dolores was united in marriage to Roman Zblewski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2016.
Dolores worked at Marathon Electric, Marathon Battery, Spitfire Griddle, and Rustick Inn. She also enjoyed working on the family farm. Dolores loved playing cards and cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of St. Florians Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her children, Daryl (Patti) Zblewski of Elderon, Cheryl (Jon) Giguere, of West DePere, Keith (Darci) Zblewski of Rochester, MN and Dean (Kathy) Zblewski of Hatley; daughter-in-law, Janice Zblewski of Gurnee, IL; sister-in-law, Elsie Hytry; grandchildren, Sara (Joe) Leonard, Caleb (Cassie) Zblewski, Lindsey (Erik) Escobar, Justin (Abby) Giguere, Matthew Giguere, Zachary (sp friend Lila Chavez) Zblewski, Stephanie (sp friend Brendan Davis) Zblewski, Nick Zblewski, Haley and Chelsea Zblewski, Alissa (Eric) Brown, Payton (sp friend Dilan Brabender) Zblewski and Calvin Zblewski; great-grandchildren, Emilee and Lily Leonard, Carson and Coralee Zblewski, Erik Tommy Escobar and Giovanni Escobar, and Skylar and Ruby Brown.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; parents; a son Mark, her ten sibilings, and several sisters and brothers-in-laws.
Due to the statewide mandate, the family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Florian Catholic Church Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. There will be a celebration of Dolores' life at a later date. There will be a livestream of the Funeral Mass at Saint Florian Saint Agnes Marathon County Facebook page and Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Florians Catholic Church or Cloverleaf Terrace.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020