Donald A. Traeder
Schofield - Donald A. Traeder, 84, entered into his eternal home in the early morning of March 30, 2019 with his loving wife by his side at Mount View Nursing Home, Wausau. Don was born June 18, 1934 in Abbotsford, WI to Daniel and Helen (Beilke) Traeder, the youngest of four children. He was a 1952 graduate of Wausau High School and worked for Cities Service Station during high school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea as a mechanic. He was injured during his service and returned to Milwaukee, WI for his hospital rehabilitation. Once out of the hospital, he worked for Lou Ehlers auto dealership in Shorewood - Milwaukee, WI. Upon the death of his friend and mentor, Les O'Brien, Don returned to Schofield, WI to take over Cities Service Station. He married his girlfriend of many years, Joyce O'Keefe in 1959 and raised four sons together, in Schofield. He closed Cities Service in 1968 and worked for Drott/J.I. Case, Schofield, in assembly, becoming a heavy equipment demonstrator throughout the world. He ended his career working in the research and development department of the company prior to retirement.
Don always loved cars and anything about them, at one point working in the pit for and racing with his brother, Gordon, during his racing career. He was a member of the Wausau Antique Car Club and seldom missed any car shows in the area, including annual trips to the Iola Car Show until his health prohibited such trips. He was a local neighborhood character, well-liked by his friends and neighbors for his mechanical knowledge and willingness to help with just about anything that needed fixing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and will be missed by all.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Maynard (and wife Millie) and Gordon (and wife Eunice), brother-in-law Leon Meyer, and his youngest son, Daniel. He is survived by his sister, Bernadine, Rothschild; love of his life, Joyce, Schofield; his sons - Kevin (Debra), Schofield; Thomas (Joy),Wausau; and James (Lisa Hanne), Hatley; seven grandchildren - Taylor (Brittany), Schofield; Kyle (significant other Jacob Wellman), Wausau; Noah (Sara), Rib Mountain; Ian, Schofield; Kayle (fiancé Dylan Waldner), Hatley; Tristan and Tucker, Wausau; five great-grandchildren - Isaac Hayes, Brayden and Olyvia Pratt, Maxine Bauer-Traeder and Lydia Traeder, plus two great-grandchildren on the way. Also remembered close to family, Paul Flegle and Adrianna
A private family service will take place at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, officiated by Father Louis Britto of St. Therese Catholic Church. At the request of the family, condolences and memorials may be sent to John J. Buettgen Funeral Home - 948 Grand Avenue - Schofield, WI 54476. On line condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019