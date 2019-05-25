|
|
Donald Artz
Rothschild - Age 92, formerly of Rothschild, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and proudly served the Wisconsin State Patrol from 1941 to 1981, retiring as a Lieutenant.
Donald loved his Church; enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his trumpet and concertina. He was a current member of American Legion Post 234 in Omro and was a life member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife Eileen (Frisch) Artz; sons, Tom (Diana) Artz of Oshkosh, James (Debra) Artz of Ottawa, Illinois, and Steve (Peggy) Artz of Gleason; daughters, Marlene (Harvy) Brown of Tuolumne, California, and Catherine (David) Treutelaar of Mukwonago; daughter-in-law, Nancy Artz of Rothschild; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard "Bud" (Audrey) Artz of Plover; and brother-in-law, James Hersant of Green Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Vida (Lane) Artz; son, Bruce Artz; sisters, Dorothy Upton and Patricia Hersant.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild. Fr. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Antigo. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time for Mass.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2019