Wausau - Donald E. Baltz, 79, Wausau, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mount View Care Center under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Donald was born August 2, 1940 in Wausau to the late Emil and Agnes (Meyer) Balz. Following his graduation from Wausau High School, he went on and graduated from the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse earning a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education with minors in English and Driver's Education. Donald married Janet Ament on March 31, 1964 in North Augusta, South Carolina. For many years he was the part-owner and operator of Baltz Well Drilling and excellent all-around handyman to family and friends.
Donald was a good husband, father and man who enjoyed time with his family. He enjoyed travelling out west, into Canada and to Washington DC in search of new and beautiful national parks with his family. Early in life, he was a very good skater and liked to play hockey and he grew into become a very good dancer. His favorite pastimes were spent outdoors. Donald loved to go hunting with firearms and bows, even travelling to Colorado to go elk hunting, and also spending peaceful times out on the lakes and rivers of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada fishing.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet; daughter, Melanie (Nick) Incorvaia; siblings, Vernelle Carazalla, Carol Gruening, Bev Gruening and Ken Baltz; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Baltz and Gail (Robert) Schneider; brother-in-law, Jerry Ament; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Mary) Balz and Duane Baltz; and sister-in-law, Dolly Ament.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Fr. Tom Lindner will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at the church on Saturday. Donald will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Donald's family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Mount View Gardenside Crossing and Southern Reflections for their warm and compassionate care for Donald. The family also wished to thank the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind care during the last few days of Donald's life. Appreciation also goes to the staff of Helke Funeral Home for their service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019