Donald Baumann
Mosinee -
Donald J. Baumann, 84, town of Emmet, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Karlen) Baumann. He married Mary Alice Knoeck on Nov. 9, 1960, at St. Mary's Church in Marathon. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 1970. He then married Gladys Busko on Sept. 23, 2000. She also preceded him in death in 2008.
Donald (Don) liked to hunt and fish. He raised his five children after the passing of his wife Mary Alice in 1970. Throughout his whole life he farmed and raised ginseng and operated his beloved sawmill. After he retired from farming and ginseng, he still worked on the sawmill. He even worked in the granite pit for his cousin, George Baumann, where he operated big machinery. The backhoe being his favorite. The sawmill was always a big part of his life, which he operated with his friend Arnie Heil.
Throughout his life he made many friends. Anywhere he went people knew who he was. He enjoyed helping people out whether it was sawing wood in the sawmill or just being an easy person to talk to. He will be very missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his children five children: Ronald Baumann, Edgar, Karen (James) Taylor, Marathon, Donna Baumann, Marathon, Kathy (Paul Rodrigue) Baumann, Bartow, FL, and Michael (Dawn) Baumann, Marathon; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Arlene Leffel, Merrill, Mary Ellen (Tom) Steiber, Marathon, and Joseph (Jeri) Baumann, Marathon. He is preceded in death by a brother, Lee Baumann and a sister, Bernice Polasek.
Services will be private for family. Public Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
We would like to express our appreciation to everyone who reached out to him when he got sick, whether it was in person or even a phone call. We know he also appreciated it very much. Thank you to all the people who helped us by getting anything he needed and all the emotional support through this time. We are so grateful for the Team of Hospice nurses for their compassion and wonderful care given to Don.