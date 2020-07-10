1/1
Donald Baumann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Baumann

Mosinee -

Donald J. Baumann, 84, town of Emmet, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Karlen) Baumann. He married Mary Alice Knoeck on Nov. 9, 1960, at St. Mary's Church in Marathon. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 1970. He then married Gladys Busko on Sept. 23, 2000. She also preceded him in death in 2008.

Donald (Don) liked to hunt and fish. He raised his five children after the passing of his wife Mary Alice in 1970. Throughout his whole life he farmed and raised ginseng and operated his beloved sawmill. After he retired from farming and ginseng, he still worked on the sawmill. He even worked in the granite pit for his cousin, George Baumann, where he operated big machinery. The backhoe being his favorite. The sawmill was always a big part of his life, which he operated with his friend Arnie Heil.

Throughout his life he made many friends. Anywhere he went people knew who he was. He enjoyed helping people out whether it was sawing wood in the sawmill or just being an easy person to talk to. He will be very missed by his family and many friends.

Survivors include his children five children: Ronald Baumann, Edgar, Karen (James) Taylor, Marathon, Donna Baumann, Marathon, Kathy (Paul Rodrigue) Baumann, Bartow, FL, and Michael (Dawn) Baumann, Marathon; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Arlene Leffel, Merrill, Mary Ellen (Tom) Steiber, Marathon, and Joseph (Jeri) Baumann, Marathon. He is preceded in death by a brother, Lee Baumann and a sister, Bernice Polasek.

Services will be private for family. Public Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com

We would like to express our appreciation to everyone who reached out to him when he got sick, whether it was in person or even a phone call. We know he also appreciated it very much. Thank you to all the people who helped us by getting anything he needed and all the emotional support through this time. We are so grateful for the Team of Hospice nurses for their compassion and wonderful care given to Don.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved