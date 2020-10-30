Donald Bednar
Mosinee - Donald P. Bednar, 52, Mosinee, died unexpectantly Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1968, in East Chicago, Ind., the son of Jeannie (Bach) Bednar, Schererville, Ind., and the late Donald Bednar. He married Jennifer Kruse on May 14, 1994, in Mosinee. She survives.
No one who met Don could forget his sense of humor or warm heart. He met the love of his life at Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI where he played football and baseball. He often traveled with his wife, Jen. Some of their favorite adventures have been in Alaska, Canada, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. Don was a devoted husband and father. He loved supporting his sons any way he could, whether watching hockey games, baseball games, or track meets. Over the years, he has listened to endless hunting and fishing stories.
During summer days, he captained the pontoon and enjoyed golfing with his wife and sons. Once winter came, you could find Don on the snowmobile or working on home improvement projects. One of his most beloved projects was his tiki bar, which has hosted many friends and family members over the years.
Every Sunday during fall, you could find Don cheering on his favorite team, "Da Bears". Recently before his passing, he laughed and enjoyed time with close friends. Don cherished spending time with his family, always looking forward to their next gathering. Don's family is extremely saddened and heartbroken by this unexpected loss. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Survivors, besides his wife, Jennifer, and his mother, Jeannie, include his two sons, Dylan Bednar and Zachary Bednar, both of Mosinee; and three sisters, Dawn (Joe) Bobrowski, Valparaiso, Ind. and Doreen (Ed) Hernandez and Deanna (Joey) Johnston, both of Schererville, Ind..
Memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Phyllis Smoot will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com