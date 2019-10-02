|
|
Donald Bric
Rothschild - Donald Robert Bric went home to be with his Savior on September 28, 2019, at the age of 64.
Don was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 9, 1955 to the late Robert and Gay Bric. He married Pamela Fedie on June 5, 1982 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin.
Don was a very giving, motivated, clever, witty, and fun-loving individual. He was proud to run his own IT business, Grandads.com, and share his talents with his customers. He was an active volunteer in the community, serving on the Wausau School Board, with the Boy Scouts of America, and the Boys and Girls Club. He was also a proud member of Wausau Elks Lodge #248. Don always had a joke to share and was keen on diving into extended conversations with just about anyone. He was family focused, teaching his four children how to make the most of life and get the best out of themselves. More importantly, he was a man of strong and deep faith. He loved introducing people to God. He had a personality and presence that could fill a room and will be deeply missed, as will his chess game.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Pam, Rothschild; daughter Jennifer and Husband Tim St. Louis, Campobello, SC; sons Robert, Wausau, Justin, Milwaukee, and Shane, Milwaukee; as well as four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 4th, 2019, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Ave., Wausau. Rev. Isaiah DeMoss will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A Lodge of Sorrow will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the church, performed by Wausau Elks Lodge #248. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019