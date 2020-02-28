|
|
Donald Bures
Donald Ralph Bures, 93, died surrounded by family at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King on February 1, 2020 after many years with dementia.
Don served in WWII as a US Navy sailor, fighting for his country on Okinawa.
Don is survived by his seven children, Jane Petersen of Madison, David Bures of Dubuque, IA, Ann Umhoefer of Edmond, OK, Kathryn James of Oshkosh, Julie Arvedson of Waukesha, Danny Bures of Texas, and Toni Krueger. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Virginia "Ginny" Bures and his mother, Mae Kosina.
Don was a loving husband and father. He liked watching football - especially the Packers - and he loved golfing. He and Ginny enjoyed many dinners at the Fireside Restaurant on Townline Lake in Rhinelander. For several years, they spent a few months every winter in Gulf Shores, AL, watching Packer games with other "snowbirds" from Wisconsin.
He was a born salesman and excelled at his work. He retired from Jesse Foods in Rhinelander after a successful career.
A graveside memorial will be held the weekend of July 11th and 12th at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the Wisconsin Veteran's Home, as well as the staff of ThedaCare Hospice and Heartland Hospice. Dad was always in good hands.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020