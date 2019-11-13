|
|
Donald C. Albert
Edgar - Donald C. Albert, 87, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born March 14, 1932 in Milwaukee, son of the late Charles and Alvina (Schumann) Albert.
Before retirement, Donald worked as a senior planner for production control at Allen Bradley (Rockwell Automation). He was a minister for his congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Milwaukee and a member of the Milwaukee Barbershop Chorus for many years. He enjoyed watching birds, grilling outdoors and cheering on the Packers. Don was an excellent woodworker, he knew a little about everything and was always willing to help anyone, especially his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Frost and Linda (Jeffrey) Reed; grandchildren, Laura (Tim) Deininger, Jessica Lecher, Mark (Kelsey) Ward, Nicole (Matt Dickson) Tolk and Ryan (Kenzi Zimmerman) Tolk; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Kennedy) Lamberg, Haylee Schlichting, Jeffrey Deininger, Myla Lecher, Ally Deininger, Brynlee Weix Gabreyl Lehman, and Nolan Ward; nieces, Karen (Bob) Brophy and Kristine Behreandt; brother-in-law, Stanley Sandulak; sister-in-law, Dorothy Thompson; friend of the family, Dwight Tolk. He will be greatly missed by many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by Pauline Juderjahn, a son, John Albert, sister, Clio Cleo Rassmusen, grandsons, David Tolk and Jeffrey Ward, sister-in-law, Irma Sandulak, brother-in-law, Ralph Thompson, "daughter" Debora Beyerl and life companion, Rosalie Scheff.
Memorial services will be held at Marathon Town Hall, Marathon Rd (at the intersection of Hwy N), Marathon, WI at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Laura Deininger, Granddaughter of Donald C. Albert will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 PM until the time of services at the Marathon Town Hall.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019