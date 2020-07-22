Donald C. "Don" Southworth
Wausau - Donald C. "Don" Southworth, 89, Wausau passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born September 30, 1930 in Milwaukee, son of the late Claire and Agnes (Klister) Southworth. On May 25, 1957 he married Annette Wagner at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
For over 25 years, Don worked at Drott/J.I. Case as a Tool Engineer and Manufacturing Engineer.
He was active in scouting for over 50 years, starting with his sons in Webelos, and then the Scoutmaster until 1979. All 3 sons are Eagle Scouts. He received the Silver Beaver Award, was on the Rib Mt. Eagle Board of Review, approved over 2000 projects and ran 629 reviews for new Eagles. He was on the Samoset Council Board for many years as well. Don also played basketball in adult Men's League until the age of 55.
He was a very active in the American Legion, attaining the office of Post Commander, Post Historian, 8th District Commander and Department Vice- Commander and also was active in the Fun Days in Marathon, serving as chairman.
Don was also Chairman of Brokaw Credit Union, a board member of CAP for many years and also a member of the Marathon District School Board.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years.
Survivors include his wife Annette Southworth, Wausau, his children, Susan Southworth, Wausau, Donald (Lynn) Southworth Jr., Wausau, Stephen (Tammy) Southworth, Mosinee and David (Yvonne) Southworth, Wausau, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his siblings, Mary Hessefort, Madison, John (Betty) Southworth, Stratford, Dennis (Nancy) Southworth, Rhinelander, Dan (Marg) Southworth, Aniwa and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, George and Jim Southworth and Bernice Guerten and Charlotte Bolz.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon where full military honors will be conducted by the Alois Dreikosen Post #469, Marathon. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, Troop 458, Marathon or Post #469, American Legion of Marathon. There will be a parish rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Stewart Avenue funeral home.