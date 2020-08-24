1/1
Donald Curtis
Donald Curtis

Wausau - Donald James Curtis, age 79, of Wausau, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Donald was born in Brownville, New York on April 6, 1941 to the late James and Ruth (Dunaway) Curtis. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1960-1968. Donald married Joan Pierce Hendrick in Watertown, NY on April 28, 1973.

Donald is survived by his wife Joan Curtis; step daughter Barbara (Hendrick) Hack of Marathon; stepsons Paul (Maria) Hendrick of Merrill and Ronald (Marion) Hendrick of St. Germain; step grandchildren Charles (Kiley) Hendrick, Veronica (Mike) Spahn, Jessica (Ryan) Baguhn and Veronica Hack; step great grandchildren Reed Hendrick, Belicia Spahn, Mariella Spahn, Elijah Spahn and Ezra Baguhn; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau with a private family service to follow. Because we care about our family and friends masks and social distancing will be required.

Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
