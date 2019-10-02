|
Donald "Don" Dahlke
Wausau - Donald "Don" David Dahlke, 57, of Mosinee, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born in Wausau on December 23, 1961 to the late Douglas and Cleora (Klockziem) Dahlke. Don grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau West High School in 1980. During his career he worked at Stieber Sawmill in Marathon, Wisconsin Box in Wausau, and most recently at Timber Creek Resource in Antigo.
Don had a passion and love of the outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing semi-fast pitch softball. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting for whitetail deer, various birds, antelope, and bear throughout Wisconsin, at the cottage in Minocqua, or on his many out of state hunting trips. He was especially proud of his mounts. Many times, he could be found on his tractor enjoying his 40 acres of land and making wood.
Those closest to Don will remember his big heart and giving nature. He was always willing to lend a hand to help out friends and family or anyone who asked. He never missed a family gathering, enjoying delicious food while playing Sheepshead, and laughing and joking with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his fiancé, Deb Kuether; siblings, Bev (Everett "Schmidty") Schmidt, Linda (Lyle) Zernicke, and Jerome (Ann) Dahlke; brother-in-law, Harris Thomas; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Cleora; and sister, Susan Thomas.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 2, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
In lieu of flowers please designate memorials to the family. A memorial fund will be established to advance spinal cord injury research.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Rita's Adult Family Home in Mosinee for the compassionate care provided to Don, making a positive difference in his life during the year he spent living there.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019