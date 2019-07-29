Services
Donald F. Pestka

Donald F. Pestka Obituary
Donald F. Pestka

Wausau - Donald F Pestka, 78, of Wausau passed away July 24, 2019, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. He was born, July 26, 1940, in Stevens Point, the son of the late Edward and Bernice (Zelewski) Pestka.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Marie. They were married November 25, 1965. Donald had a great love of hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Donald was self-employed as a master carpenter, with Pestka Builders and also owned Super Slayer Tackle Company. Donald is survived by his daughter Terri (Mark) Baumann, of Killeen, Texas; son, Joseph Pestka and his fiancée Morgan Wegner, of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin; daughter Rhonda (Andrew) Steiner, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; son, James (Jessica) Pestka, of Athens, Wisconsin; and four grandchildren, Abigail Steiner, Cameron Pestka, Riley Pestka, and Holden Pestka; one sister, Delores (Gary) Spleha and many dear friends and relatives. Donald lived out his final months with Joe and Morgan in Arbor Vitae.

A service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, August 2 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will take place at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
