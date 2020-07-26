Donald G. 'Don' Iattoni
Wausau - Donald (Don) Glen Iattoni passed away at Aspirus Hospice House of Wausau, WI on July 23, 2020. Don was born January 26, 1942, in Tomahawk, WI, the son of the late Guidosi and Lena (Johnson) Iattoni. Don grew up on a farm in the Schulz Spur area, Irma, WI. He attended the Schulz Spur one room country school for grades one to eight, then Merrill Junior and graduated from Merrill Senior High in 1961. He excelled in many sports. Don and a friend, Tom Walters, performed on the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour, TV show in New York, New York. They placed second.
After High School, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Okinawa for two years plus years during the Vietnam War. He was in Security/Intelligence Operations. He was also a competing member of the Army Dive Team. He won second and first places at the annual competitions.
When Don was honorably discharged from his time in the Army, he returned to Merrill. Don worked several factory jobs, bar tended for fun, and then went into construction. Don built many brick and stone fireplaces including one for the largest log home in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
In 1994, Don moved to Sayner, WI. He loved the Northwoods, especially for the fishing. His happiest times were fishing tournaments with his several buddies. He had two Musky mounts that were of more than 50 inches each.
Fishing wasn't his only sport that he excelled at. He played in many semi-pro gulf tournaments. Don also played fast pitch and slow pitch softball, baseball, billiards, pool, and darts. He kept himself quite busy year-round.
Don is survived by his son Terry (Melody) and four grandchildren, Jacko, Nekko, Veto, and Bella Sue. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by all his aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
After Don became ill better than two years ago, he was unable to return to his home in Sayner. One of his old fishing buddies, Rich and wife Kathy, took him into their home and cared for him. Kathy said she would have had it no other way. Kathy asked that we thank the many aids of the Aspirus at Home team, Aspirus Palliative Care, and Aspirus Hospice team. The VA Home Health team out of Wisconsin Rapids and Tomah, helped out tremendously with durable equipment and health care prior to Don's choice to pass with dignity.
Don will be missed.
There will be no services. Disposition of Don's cremated remains will be private. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
.