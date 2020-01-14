Services
BRATLEY FUNERAL SERVICE
15571W CO HWY B
Hayward, WI 54843
(715) 634-2609
Hayward - Donald F. Gorka Sr., age 70, of Hayward, WI passed away on January 1, 2020 at his home.

Donald Frank Gorka was born December 1, 1949 in Stevens Point, WI the son of Frank and Clara (Stahura) Gorka. He was raised in Stevens Point and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High. Donald worked for Mullins Cheese Factory in Knowlton, WI, as a truck driver and factory worker for over twenty years. He also worked in residential construction for John Donnellan in Hayward, WI for numerous years. Don was married to Carolyn Mullen on September 21, 1996 in Mosinee, WI. Don enjoyed woodworking, taking hunting trips and deer and bear hunting in Wisconsin. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Rifle Association.

Don is survived by his daughter, Tammy Walter of Hayward; son, Donald Gorka of Mosinee, WI; three brothers, Randy (Shirley) Gorka, Joseph (Candy) Gorka, Rodney (Barb) Gorka, all of Mosinee, WI; one sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Greg) Van Price of Texas; three nephews and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carolyn.

A private family gathering will be held for Don in the spring.

Online condolences may be left at

www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
