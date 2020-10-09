Donald GryniewskiTigerton - On Sept 24, 2020 Donald "Donaldo" Paul Gryniewski passed peacefully from this world into the next, in his home, on his couch, watching CNN - exactly where he wanted to be.He was born Oct 13, 1942 to Barnabus and Grace (Barwick, Lemma) Gryniewski in Milwaukee County, they later divorced in 1949. He was a native of Wausau WI, where he met his wife Pamela Glasel. They had 2 children - Tony, and Lor'ell - and divorced in 1972.Donaldo entered the Navy in November of 1960. He served 2 ½ years, during which time he traveled to many different states and countries and was assigned to the US Taiwan Defense Command. He was always eager to talk about the unique cultural differences he experienced - especially the food.After the military, Donaldo attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and earned his degree in nursing, eventually finding his way to Texas and working many years as a Psychiatric nurse helping to care for mentally ill patients and at-risk youth. He often wondered if his presence in his patients' lives was helpful - memorabilia they shared with him only served to confirm that it was.The interesting thing about Donaldo working in the mental health care field was that he, himself, suffered from Bipolar Disorder as well as Schizotypal Personality Disorder. He struggled on a daily - and sometimes hourly - basis to maintain his life, and yet overcame many obstacles to obtain what many people take for granted - a simple and ordinary life.After many years in the medical field, Donaldo retired and returned to Wisconsin, spending some time in Milton reconnecting with family. In 2004 he moved to Tigerton WI to be closer to his adult children and grandchildren.He was a very colorful person and loved anything bright and unique. He was wont to be heard quoting unusual poetry or singing silly songs. He was also prone to random acts of kindness - like the day he was ordering cheeseburgers from Burger King, and sent us next door to buy subs for the young woman taking our order because she was having a bad day.As hobbies, he very much enjoyed sewing and embroidery. Many of his clothing items were made and embellished by him. Baking was another love, especially bread. He could talk for hours about the different types of breads, flours, and spices he wanted to try.Donaldo is survived by his daughter Lor'ell (Joe) Rademacher, of Tigerton WI, his son Tony (Carrie) Gryniewski of Rosholt WI, 7 grandchildren: Samantha Gryniewski, Cody Gryniewski, Alyssa (Caleb) Buske-Fry, Dara Gryniewski, Nichole Zaddack, Aiden Rademacher, Amelia Rademacher, and 2 great grandchildren.It is no doubt that; good, bad, or otherwise, Donaldo was an unforgettable presence in the lives of the people he met. He will definitely be remembered….and missed.As per Donaldo's wishes there will be no formal service. Condolences can be addressed to the family: c/o Lor'ell Rademacher, N5225 County Road J, Tigerton, WI 54486.