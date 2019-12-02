|
|
Donald Hussong
Wausau - Donald R. Hussong, 78, Wausau, died Wednesday, November 27 at his home.
Don was born September 25, 1941 to the late Elmer and Lorene Hussong. He married Nancy Koehler on February 24, 1962. She preceded him in death in 2014.
A funeral service for Don will be held at St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau, at noon on Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation will be at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, on Thursday, December 5 from 3-7pm and again at the church from 9am until the time of service on Friday.
A complete obituary can be read on-line at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019