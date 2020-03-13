|
Donald Jagler
Rothschild - Donald L Jagler, age 92, of Rothschild, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston. He was born at home in Wausau, WI on March 9, 1928, son of Joseph and Ruth (Spiecher) Jagler. Donald graduated from Wausau High in 1945, joined the Navy and proudly served his country in WW ll and the Korean War. On July 17, 1954 he married Lois Cook at First United Methodist Church in Wausau, WI. They had 3 children, Karl (Diane) Jagler, Fairfax, VA, Nancy (Michael) Turner, Wausau, WI and Barbara (Michael) Beckes, Corvallis MT.
Donald worked for American Can, later Lignotech for 40 years retiring as a lab tech. He has been retired for 30 years and in that time continued to enjoy traveling, hunting/fishing, gardening, family, all things sports and his Friday night fish fry. He was a Mason for 70 years, a member of the Rothschild American Legion for 75 years and a charter member of his church. A very special trip was going on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in 2011.
He is further survived by his brother James (Margaret) Jagler, grandson Steven (Brooke) Turner, and great granddaughters Avery, Sydney and Lennon Turner. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lois Jagler and granddaughters Allison Turner and Devon Jagler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Highland United Methodist Church, The Never Forgotten Honor flight or a .
Funeral services will be at 12:00pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Highland United Methodist Church in Rothschild (707 Third St, Rothschild WI). Friends and family are welcome to visit from 10:30 until the time of the service at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020