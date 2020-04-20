|
Donald "DJ" Kelch
Wausau - DJ (Donald James) Kelch, 51, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Saturday, April 10, 2020.
DJ was born on September 14, 1968 in Wausau to Donald D. and Farold (Miller) Kelch. Employed at Kolbe and Kolbe for 33 years, DJ enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, the great outdoors, socializing, and his dogs.
DJ is survived by his mother Farold Kelch of Wausau; siblings Meryl (Shannon) Kelch, Bill Kelch, Cheryl (Jeff) Greni, Marv Kelch, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. DJ is preceded in death by his father, Donald D. Kelch, and the love of his life, the late Bonnie Rehlinger. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at the Wausau Eagles Club at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020