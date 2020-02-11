Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Mosinee, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Mosinee, WI
Donald Koss Obituary
Donald Koss

Mosinee - Donald L. Koss, 85, Mosinee, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Tender Reflections Community Center, Weston.

Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, where at 4:30 p.m. there will be a rosary service. Visitation will be again, 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
