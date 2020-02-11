|
|
Donald Koss
Mosinee - Donald L. Koss, 85, Mosinee, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Tender Reflections Community Center, Weston.
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, where at 4:30 p.m. there will be a rosary service. Visitation will be again, 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020