Donald M. Drews Obituary
Donald M. Drews

Wausau - Donald Martin Drews, 78, of the town of Berlin, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on October 13, 1940 in the town of Kronenwetter, to the late Oscar and Margaret (nee Schultz) Drews.

Don was a talented welder by trade. Don loved fishing, talking, repairing, and inventing whatever he or his neighbors needed or could dream up. He was a kind, gentle, and honest man that will be missed by family and friends. Don served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during the reconstruction.

Survivors include his sister, Nathalie Reinke of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Drews; and his parents.

A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Family and friends may call beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital, the Gary Voigt family, and his friend, Dean, for their care and concern the past years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
