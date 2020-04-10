|
|
Donald Maul
Rib Mountain - Donald Maul, age 82 of Rib Mountain, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
He was born on Christmas day in 1937 in Flint, MI, one of 12 children born to David and Rose (Ehrlich) Maul. He graduated from Flint Northern High School. On August 20, 1960, he married JoAnn Hill. Donald attended Michigan Technological University and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He started his career as a stress analyst for the California High Highway Department. He returned to Michigan Tech to work on his masters in Engineering Mechanics. Following that the family returned to California, where he proudly worked on engineering the first successful US missile. Donald and his family returned to Michigan where he worked for both Continental Aviation and Eaton Research for over 10 years.
The family moved to Wisconsin in the late 1970's where he became the vice president of Engineering at Hammerblow Corporation in Wausau. As a final career move, he and his wife became franchise owners for many fast food restaurants in the central WI area until 2014. Donald will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, green thumb, his love of dancing and woodworking skills
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Maul of Rib Mountain; two daughters, Robina Maul of Schofield, and Marcel Maul of Madison; three grandchildren, Laurea, Ethan and Cole; and one great-grandchild, Delaney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint, Michigan. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020