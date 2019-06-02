|
|
Donald Michael LaBelle
Wausau - Donald Michael LaBelle, 63, Wausau, passed away Thursday, May 23rd at St Clare's Hospital in Weston.
He was born August 2nd, 1955 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
Don served 10 years in the U.S Navy. He loved to tell jokes and was well known for his bear hugs. You could usually find him either playing his favorite poker or Yahtzee games, watching the Green Bay Packers or helping out others. He had many friends that all agreed that he cared more for others than himself.
Survivors include his daughters Stacy LaBelle of Rothschild and Jessica LaBelle of Poland, Ohio; his son Matthew LaBelle of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren Audrey, Aiden and Owen; mother Dorothy LaBelle of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; sisters Jan (Tom) Rigley of Ferndale, Michigan and Diane (John) Francisco of Macomb Township, Michigan; brother Paul LaBelle of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; former mother-in-law Lois Irick of Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Clayton LaBelle and his brother Matthew LaBelle.
A memorial will be held for him at a later time in Michigan so that his ashes may rest by his father and brother.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the in Don's memory.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019