Donald P. Grassl
Wausau - Donald P. Grassl, 81, passed away on July 31, 2019 at his home. Don was born October 29, 1937 to Grant and Eunice (Wachtl) Grassl in Milwaukee. He married his high school sweetheart, Johneen Nares, on September 3, 1960 at Gesu Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Don is an alum of UW-Milwaukee, January 1962. He worked from 1962 - 2000 for Wausau Insurance, retiring as an Assistant Vice President in Claims. He began a second career as a tree farmer on 80 acres he bought in the town of Frankfort in Marathon County.
In addition to his wife, Johneen, he leaves behind three children, Susan (Bob) Appleton of Racine; Donald Jr. of Lakeville, MN; and Andrew of Wausau. He cherished his grandchildren: Jimmy, Patrick, Bobby, Tommy, Peter and Angela. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Viljevac, brothers Tom (Kathy), and Ken (Sara) all of Milwaukee; his brother-in-law, Jerry Czubinski of Menomonee Falls; sister and brother-in law, Pat and Glenn Kuhn of Holmen; and many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His friends from high school, working, and everyday life were a special joy throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janet Czubinski, and sisters- and brothers-in-law: Anita and Bill Heuer, Natalie and Peter LaBarbera, Rita and Ken Stegall. He was a friend to anyone he met, particularly children.
A celebration of Don's life will take place Saturday, August 10th, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bunkers, 1001 Golf Club Rd., Wausau. A private graveside service will take place with family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019