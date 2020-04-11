|
|
Donald Smith
Shawano - Donald J. Smith was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on April 10, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. Donald was born on March 3, 1936 the son of the late James and Dorothy (Schmidt) Smith in Milwaukee, WI. He was united in marriage to Margaret Beyer who passed away in 1983. Together they had two sons, Scott (Jennifer) Smith of Grafton, WI and Chris Smith of West Bend, WI.
He was united in marriage on October 11, 1991 to Patricia A. Brzezinski and they took up residence on Legend Lake in Keshena, WI. Don was a member of the "ROMEOS" (real old men eating out) of Legend Lake, where he enjoyed the company of all of the members.
Don was always willing to help friends and neighbors. He was a great and excitable fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. His favorite time was when he was with his grandchildren whom he loved dearly and was very proud of them all. He was also an avid reader.
He was employed by F. Dohman Company of Germantown, WI for over 40 years as a Pharmaceutical Sales Consultant.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; children, Scott (Jennifer) Smith of Grafton, WI and Chris Smith of West Bend, WI, Perry Brzezinski of Lewistown, MT, Julie (Steve) Nelson of Rothschild, WI, Kay Lynne Trembley of Cummings, GA and Paul (Jennifer) Brzezinski of Lombard, IL; and 13 grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Delores (John) Cassidy of Waukesha, WI and Donna Au of Jefferson, WI. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce Merten of Milwaukee, WI, John and Karen Meurett of Wausau, WI, Dennis and Barbara Dietmeyer of Ringle, WI, Michael Meurett of Port Washington, WI, Gertrude Meurett of Mosinee, WI, and Jerry Jacoby of Gilbert, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Brown and Diane Smith; his brothers-in-law, John Cassidy, James Brown, Albert Beyer and Thomas Meurett; his sisters-in-law, Mary Merten and Carol Jacoby; and a nephew, William Somrude.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020