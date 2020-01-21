|
Donald Stockheimer
Mosinee - Donald T. Stockheimer, 69, Mosinee, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1950, in Wausau, the son of Hilda (Sommerlund) Friedl and the late Robert Stockheimer. Donald married the late Ellie Lawson on June 22, 1996, in West Allis. She died Feb. 5, 2013.
Don was a proud U.S. Army veteran, that served during the Vietnam conflict. As a civilian he worked and retired from Briggs and Stratton, he also liked to work on cars as both a hobby and a side business, his other loves in life were hunting, fishing, and we can't forget his dogs which are too many to name. And he had a unique gift of always spotting the trophy bucks when no one else was looking.
Survivors, besides his mother, Hilda Friedl, Lindsay, Wis., include three daughters, Brenda Henry, West Allis, Anna (Brad) Amsden, Fond du Lac, and Kimberly (Cameron) Turner, Kewaskum; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Lee Jr. (Sara) Friedl, Wisconsin Rapids; and four sisters, Rosie (Sam) Mozo, Loyal, Dolores (Dan) Zellmer, New Berlin, Mary Vazquez, New Berlin, and Cheryl (Steve) Selk, Chile. Donald was proceeded in death by a son, Andy Joe Stockheimer, a brother, James Stockheimer, and a sister, Beverly Stockheimer.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020