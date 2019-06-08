|
|
Donald Wayne "Don" Luetschwager
West Bend - Donald Wayne "Don" Luetschwager of West Bend entered the gates of thanksgiving and into His courts with praise on May 26 2019, of complications of pulmonary hypertension and COPD while at home in Horizon Hospice.
He was born on January 25, 1938 in Wausau WI to the late C. Herman and Edna (Mathwick) Luetschwager. A graduate of Wausau High School, he also graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering January 1961. February 1961 he was privileged to begin working at the West Bend Company. Over the next 32 years, he worked in different positions, including as a project engineer and traveling overseas to France and the Orient.
He met Nancy Lou Newbury at UW-Madison through a called wrong phone number. They happily married at First English Lutheran in Appleton WI on April 8, 1961.
Don had a deep love of the Word of God and wanted it shared. He was honored to have led a weekly men's Bible study for over 35 years. He was a faithful husband, father, grandpa and uncle, gardener, fisherman, cabinet maker, woodcarver, Bible study leader, traveler on "adventures", devotee of good music, art museums and reading. He was a member of Community Church West Bend and had been a volunteer at Full Shelf Food Pantry. In 1975, he and Nancy joined the Gideons Int., where he actively enjoyed participating in meetings, reporting in churches and holding local and state offices.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years Nancy, children Lori A. Luetschwager and her son Josiah Behmke of West Bend WI, Jon M. (Beth) of Cumming GA , their children Rachael (fiancé Michael Haskins), Megan M. and Michael W. Luetschwager; Timothy J. (Julie Ann) Luetschwager of West Bend and their daughter Abbey M. Boehm (friend Andrew Meyer); brother Roger L. (Arla) Wausau WI and their children Sara (D.J.) Schult, Amy (Pastor Dallas) Dix, Lisa (Chuck) Oliver and Scott (Ali) Luetschwager; sister-in-law Sandra (Michael) Yerxa Greenville WI and their children Gregory M. (Kelly) Yerxa and Christian C. (Courtney) Yerxa, dear friends, relatives, grandnieces and nephews; Godchildren Jeff Hintze, Sara Schult, Libby Campbell, Nathan Wagner, John Hulbert and Jeremiah Slinde.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death were his parents-in-law John and Edna Newbury.
Special thanks to doctors Smale, Gajic, Presberg, Kleczka and Poggenburg for their excellent care. The family also thanks Pastor Adam and those friends and relatives who so faithfully loved and prayed for Don, including his faithful sidekicks Barb and Stacie.
A celebration of his life was held June 1 at Community Church in West Bend. A gathering for family and friends was from 9 until 10:45 a.m. with a memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Burial of cremains was in Appleton Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate gifts to Gideons Int. PO Box 392 West Bend WI 53095; Full Shelf Food Pantry, PO Box 1157 West Bend WI 53095 or Community Church West Bend.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
"Give thanks to Him and praise His name" Psalm 100
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 8, 2019