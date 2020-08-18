Donald Wendorf
Wausau - Donald W. Wendorf, 90, Wausau, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family.
Donald was born on August 10, 1930, in Wausau, WI, the son of William and Helen (Behnke) Wendorf. He attended school in Wausau, graduating from Wausau Senior High in 1948. Donald served his country during the Korean War as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the ROK Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal, Occupation Medal (Japan), and the Good Conduct Medal.
On September 8, 1956 Donald married the love of his life, Joyce Darlene Plisch, at St. Paul's Church in Wausau. Together they raised seven children - five sons and two daughters. Joyce preceded him in death on May 31, 2009.
Donald retired from Wisconsin Public Service in 1992, after serving as a lineman / crew supervisor for 32 years. He was proud to be a dedicated Public Service employee and truly enjoyed the job and the men on his crew.
Donald was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the WPS Men's Club. After retirement he enjoyed meeting with other WPS retirees in the Men's Breakfast Club.
Among his favorite past-times, Donald enjoyed playing sheepshead, cribbage and spending time with his family. He played the concertina and loved listening to polkas. Donald was known for being able to name any polka and knew all the lyrics. He also enjoyed helping his family with building and electrical projects.
Donald is survived by four sons, Ronald (Lori) Wendorf, Bergland, MI; Russell (Nancy) Wendorf, Ringle, Robert (Linda) Wendorf, Wausau; Randy (Deb) Wendorf, Hiles, WI; a daughter, Mashelle (Daniel) Winter, Ringle; son-in-law Bruce Hostrawser, Mosinee; 20 grandchildren, Adam, Andy, Jenny, Chris, John, Raissa, Jonathon, Randy, Robyn, Allison, Rhiannon, Rick, Danielle, Ryan, Sarah, Ross, Samantha, Tyler, Rylee, and Willy; and 41 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ivanette Huebner, Wausau. In addition to his wife Joyce, Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sister Eileen Krejci; a son, Richard, and a daughter, Monica Hostrawser.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau (north off of Evergreen Road). Visitation will be from 11:00 until the time of services. The wearing of face masks and social distancing are encouraged. The Rev. Russell Kemper will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's name may be directed to the family for a donation to a charity of his choice.
Dad, your life served as an example of faith, loyalty, humor and love. You showed how much you loved your wife, children and grandchildren in countless ways: playing Santa Claus for the grandchildren and "over the top" decorating every Christmas, shoveling your pond by hand every winter so we could ice skate, making campsites for the grandchildren to "camp out" and sleepovers at Grandpa and Grandma's; Packer parties and countless birthday, anniversary and "no reason at all" parties at your house. You were a man of few words but many loving actions. We love you and will miss you every day until we see you again.