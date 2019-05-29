|
Donald Will
Wausau - Donald (Don) Will, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Don married Kate Will on September 14, 1946. They enjoyed many years of retirement, spending summers back here in Wausau with family, and more than 30 winters in Sun City, AZ. Don loved he warm weather and enjoyed golfing almost daily. Don worked for the Postal Service for many years and served in the Navy. They moved back to Wausau about three years ago.
Together, Don and Kate had two children; Kay (Dennis) Brandenburg and Mike (Elsa) Will. They had three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
There will be private services at a later date.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangement.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 29, 2019