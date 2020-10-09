Donald William White
Athens - Donald William White, (Don, Donny) born April 11, 1954, passed away on October 6, 2020 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was surrounded by family in the comfort of his loving daughters' home.
Don is survived by his daughter Nichole Lynn (Nick) Blennert, siblings Bob (Tina) White, Dean White, Gary White and Beth (Steve) Plautz; four grandchildren, Mickenna Nichole, Nickolas Martin, Evelyn Rae and Irene Noel. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin White and Barb Renken.
Don was employed at Crystal Finishing Systems in Schofield. He was with the company for over 20 years. Don worked his way up to a Production Supervisor of the Powder Division. He was an extremely hard worker and took pride in his job. Retiring was not something he was interested in any time soon.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending it with his only child Nichole and her children. You would often see them together grocery shopping every other weekend then a lunch date at his favorite restaurant, Lee's Famous Chicken. Don had a big heart and would do anything for his daughter and grandkids.
Don had many friends who he also enjoyed spending time with. He enjoyed watching the Packer Game down at the Eagles Club, chatting with friends and carrying on with his silly sense of humor. He was a fun man to be around and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He touched a lot of lives.
"Celebration of Life" at the Eagles Club in Wausau on Saturday November 7th from 1:00-4:00pm.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com