Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Donamica S. "Minnie" Andreshak


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donamica S. "Minnie" Andreshak Obituary
Donamica S "Minnie" Andreshak

Milwaukee - Donamica S "Minnie" Andreshak 99 of Milwaukee, WI went home to her Heavenly Father on May 9th, 2019. She had passed peacefully with her loving and devoted niece, Beverly, by her side, under the care of Hospice.

Minnie was born on November 30, 1919 in Wausau to Max and Jennie (Shulta) Geldon. She had attended West Reid school and then Birnamwood High School. At age 25, she had married Alexander "Alex" Andreshak. They were married at the Saint Florian Church, Hatley, WI. They lived in Wausau, WI for many years. They later had moved to Milwaukee, WI. They didn't have any children but enjoyed taking care of all their nieces and nephews.

Minnie has always been a strong, determined, and a perfectionist at whatever she did. Her hobbies were cooking, knitting, and loved to spend time with family. One of Minnie's greatest passion was sharing her experience when she was a ballroom dancer.

Minnie was selfless, always concerned about others. She was sharp like a whip and had an excellent memory still to the end. She was also very devoted and dedicated to her catholic faith. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; her parents Max and Jennie (Shulta) Geldon; seven brothers, John, Louis, Benjamin, Gust, Albert, Lawrence, and Charlie Geldon; and two sisters, Frances and Martha Geldon. Survivors included many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 @10AM with a visitation from 9AM until the time of services. Entombment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.foresthomefunerals.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
