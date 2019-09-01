|
Donna M. Holleran
Wausau - Donna M. Holleran, 87, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.
She was born on October 30, 1931 in Wausau, daughter of the late Orville and Beatrice (McDonald) Westberg. She met her husband, Earl Holleran, at a local roller skating rink and wed on July 16, 1949 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wausau. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Donna was a loving and kind daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and baker who loved to share her gift with family and friends. She was the happiest when her family got together for holidays, parties, and other celebrations. Donna was a caregiver in every sense of the word. She cared for her mother in her home for over 30 years and when her brother needed a kidney, she donated hers.
In her earlier years she enjoyed playing cards and dancing with her friends to the music her husband Earl performed, as he played drums for area Polka bands. Although she never obtained her drivers license, she was always excited to attend family trips, graduations, and get-togethers in and out of town. She loved to shop, often closing stores down, and was always up for a good garage sale. Donna was the biggest Elvis fan and also loved the Green Bay Packers. She was a devoted Catholic, and her faith was at the center of her life. Donna was witty and had a great sense of humor. She will truly be missed by all who had the wonderful fortune of knowing her.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Holleran; children, Sandra (Terry) Swanson, Perry (Julie) Holleran, Timothy (Karen Anderson) Holleran, Peggy (Tom) Karcher and Cindy Dykema; grandchildren, Lisa, Al, Josh, Stephanie, Robin, Shawn, Stacie, Kimberly, Ashley, Jennifer, Vicki and Jayson; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, ReeNa and brothers, Jerry, Jackie and Eugene Westberg.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019