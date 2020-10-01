1/1
Donna M. Waldburger
Donna M. Waldburger

Wausau - Donna M. Waldburger, 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 14, 1944 in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor "Dottie" (Schaad) Gorectke. On December 1, 1962, she married Duane Waldburger in Wausau.

For many years, Donna worked at Marathon Electric Corp., Wausau until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed flower gardening, spending time up north at the family cottage in Minocqua, and most of all, she loved time spent with her family.

Survivors include, her husband, Duane; three children, Carey (Emily) Waldburger, Kinnelon, NJ, Renee (Mike) Grassel, Chanhassen, MN and Kristin (Chris) Houle, Wausau; and seven grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew and Elise Waldburger, Elle Grassel, Emily, Jaxon and Lily Houle.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles Gorectke and Marilyn Schroeder.

Private services will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
