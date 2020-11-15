Donna Mae Hack
Marathon - Donna Mae Hack, 83, died Friday November 13, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born July 12, 1937 in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Cecelia (Rauscher) Salzwedel. On September 8, 1956, she married Harry G. Hack at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2004.
Donna was employed at Marathon Cheese for over 25 years until her retirement. This past August she received an award recognizing her 60 year membership in the Marathon American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Eric (Char) Hack, Rib Falls, Mary Ann (Darrel) Frieders, Wausau, Rosemarie (Paul) Sessions, Marathon, Keith (Jamie) Hack, Wausau, Kim (John) Rhyner, Wausau, Linda (Wayne Ament) Schara, Marathon, ten grandchildren, Brandon and April Hack, Dustin (Rachel) Altfillisch, Brian (Kaci) Sessions, Samantha (Ryan) Warner, Jessica (Ryan) Baguhn, Veronica (Josh Rychtik) Hack, Melissa (Dan) Linden, Matthew (Ashley) Rhyner and Hunter Schara and 14 great grandchildren, and her twin sister, Dora Sirny, Mosinee. Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Salzwedel and brother in-law Art Sirny.
Public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Social distancing and masks are required for all in attendance. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com