|
|
Donna Mae Krieg
Wausau - Donna Mae Krieg, 78, of Wausau went home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 9. She was born March 4,1941 in Wausau, to the late Ralph and Gladys Bettin. She married Andrew Krieg on March 18,1978. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna was a dedicated educator in the Wausau School District for 28 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing games, and being at the lake. Donna was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was involved in many programs. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Andrew, her children: John Klug (Debbie), Dave Klug (Michelle), Sara Williams (Steve), Timothy Krieg (Kelly), Daniel Krieg (Jennifer), 14 grandchildren, and her sister Jeanne Schuetz (Gary). She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Katherine Bettin, and son-in-law, Steve Williams. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm St., Wausau on Thursday, May 16 with visitation preceding from 10-11. Donna will be laid to rest at Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019