Donna (Miss Donna) Ruedinger
Wausau - Donna, (Miss Donna) Ruedinger passed away unexpectedly at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on April 2, with her beloved labradoodles by her side. She was "forever" 39.
Donna was born in Wausau to the late Dollie Nemke and Donald Howe, and graduated from Wausau High School. She married Larry Schaefer, and raised 2 children Jeff, and Tammy (Bryan) Anderson, who survive.
Donna started her successful career in hospitality in Wausau at the Midway Motor Lodge and after completing degrees in accounting and management, continued managing hotels throughout the country.
She was General Manager at the opening of the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, which grew to be the largest resort on the Grand Strand, where she enjoyed 20 years and was loved by everyone involved there.
She especially enjoyed travel to many tropical islands and countries; her passing will surely be felt in the cruise industry. Key West (and Jimmy Buffett) will miss her as well.
Donna is further survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, Her brother, Tony (Wendy) Howe, with whom she was very close, also survive.
She will be greatly missed by her family in Wisconsin, as well as her many friends and neighbors in Myrtle Beach.
Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church of Wausau, 903 Third St. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday May 4, with celebration of life at 10:00
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019