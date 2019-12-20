|
|
Donna Sowinski
Wausau - Donna Sowinski, 57, Wausau, passed away peacefully Wednesday December 18, 2019 with her family by her side at Benedictine Living Community under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a short courageous battle with cancer.
She was born April 18, 1962 in Wausau WI to the late Chester Sowinski, Jr. and JoAnn (Wimmer) Sowinski in Wausau WI. She is survived by her mother JoAnn Sowinski (Tony Podhora), one daughter Beth (John) Hopperdietzel, one brother Jim (Dori) Sowinski, 4 nieces & nephews, Princess her 4 legged companion. She is preceded in death by one brother Bobby Sowinski and father Chester Sowinski, Jr.
Donna was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend who always put others needs first. She loved her job at Crystal Finishing and had been employed there for 7 years. A celebration of life will be planned at a late date.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019