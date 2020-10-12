Donovan Dupuis
Mosinee - Donovan Dupuis, 84, Mosinee, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born July 11, 1936, in Wausau, the son of the late Donald and Lillian (Ulrich) Dupuis. He married Jacqueline Krieg on July 9, 1955, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2007.
Don had a passion for farming, the outdoors, and long haul trucking. He received several awards for his truck driving achievements, such as "One Million Safety Miles", "Two Million Saftey Miles" and the prestigious national award of "Anderson Truck Driver of The Year" for hauling of windmills.
Don enjoyed music, especially polkas. Anyone who would visit would always hear music playing - the house, the shop or the barn. He will be remembered by many for the "infamous star", as it would shine high in the sky from the silo. Friends would look for the star as they drove past on the freeway and smile. Don will be remembered as a hard-working, fun loving, caring individual. He will be sadly missed
Donovan is survived by his children, Lynn (John) Mytinger, Ringle, Janice (Doug) Oehler, Kronenwetter, John Dupuis (Brenda), Mosinee, and James (Tammie) Dupuis, Athens; his grandchildren, Ethan and Emilee Mytinger, Kristen (Jeff) Seidler, Jason (Chelsi) Oehler, Ashley (Eric) Bohman, Joshua Dupuis and Venessa (Sam) Ostrowski; three great-grandchildren, Ava and Eli Bohman, and Zenobia Ostrowski; his sister, Marge (Dave) Unertl, Mosinee; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Pfeifer, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Larry Dupuis, and his daughter-in-law, Bonnie.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be at www.bestefh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donovan's name can be directed to the Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau, or the Arbor Day Foundation.
The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to all the caregivers at the Aspirus Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care given to our dad.